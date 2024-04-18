Moffett Nathanson Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $93.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

