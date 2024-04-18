The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Cut by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

