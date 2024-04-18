NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.44

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

NeoGames Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NeoGames by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGames by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

See Also

