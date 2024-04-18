NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.44

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
NeoGames Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NeoGames
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
