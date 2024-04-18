Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

HLT opened at $200.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

