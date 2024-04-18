Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,742 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $238.46 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

