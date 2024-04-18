Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 858 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $272.69 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $500.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

