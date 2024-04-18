Capital Analysts LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

