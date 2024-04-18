Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $13,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at $345,996.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $15,180.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $20,640.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.