Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 38,384,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 95,138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Nikola Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Nikola by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nikola by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

