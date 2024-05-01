LL Flooring (LL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.