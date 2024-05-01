Stephens Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $75.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

