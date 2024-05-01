Oppenheimer Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $125.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

