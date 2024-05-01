Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $310.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

