Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Trading Down 3.4%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.92 and last traded at $116.93. 37,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

