CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.03. 422,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,784,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

