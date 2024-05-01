Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $334.25 and last traded at $334.44. 615,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,320,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 59.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.