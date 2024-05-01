Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Incyte by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Incyte by 51.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 104,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

