Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitex International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

