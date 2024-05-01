Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $58.08. Approximately 272,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 739,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Terex Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

