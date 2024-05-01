Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE LC opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 40.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

