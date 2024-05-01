Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $127.32 million for the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,147.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,459 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

