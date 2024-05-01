Ramaco Resources (METCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METCB stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.