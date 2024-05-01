Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 1,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

