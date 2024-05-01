Albany International (NYSE:AIN) PT Lowered to $104.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

AIN opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Albany International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Albany International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Albany International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

