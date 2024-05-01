BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 2.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.64. 391,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,304,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.42% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

