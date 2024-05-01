Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KYMR opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 474,051 shares of company stock worth $19,624,211 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

