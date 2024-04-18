SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
