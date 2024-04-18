SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,766 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Trading Down 2.9 %

QNST opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $902.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

