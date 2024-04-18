Capital Analysts LLC Invests $263,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

