Capital Analysts LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $324.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

