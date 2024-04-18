Capital Analysts LLC Sells 113 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.