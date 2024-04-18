Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.