Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.