Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.