US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

