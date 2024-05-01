Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.