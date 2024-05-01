Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.08 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.55 EPS.
Extreme Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extreme Networks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.