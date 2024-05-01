Truist Financial Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $305.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $303.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

