TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 683.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

