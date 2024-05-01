aelf (ELF) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $369.80 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,685,853 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

