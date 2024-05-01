Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.31-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.69.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.