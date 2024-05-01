ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

