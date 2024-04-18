Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

