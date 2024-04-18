Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $86.83

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

