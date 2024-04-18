Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

