Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Escalade Price Performance
ESCA stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Escalade Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Escalade
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.