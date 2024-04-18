Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

ESCA stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

