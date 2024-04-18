Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$317,552.89 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89.
MAG Silver Trading Up 2.8 %
MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
