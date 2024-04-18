Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$317,552.89 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.8 %

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

