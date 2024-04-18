Critical Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Archon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $894.04 million 1.74 $76.60 million $1.54 24.57 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 8.03% -94.05% 5.98% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Archon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

