Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) vs. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Finch Therapeutics Group and Jasper Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -136.63% -57.40% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -63.21% -55.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Jasper Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $107,000.00 37.82 -$74.75 million ($47.67) -0.05 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($6.20) -3.84

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 169.38%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

