Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $53.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMEA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.53.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.